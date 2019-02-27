WATCH: Commissioners Public Work Session For 2-27-2019

– Recreation & Tourism Director talks about the county is spending advertising dollars to promote local events and attractions

– Discussion of requests by citizens wanting to gather dead wood from the county’s public parks, commissioners consider the possibility of issuing permits

– Commissioners consider how to go about fixing the leaking courthouse roof. Total estimated costs stand at $380,000.00.

– Short discussion on how to pay for the new tasers approved for the Sheriff’s Office.

– Commissioners talk about the purchasing of new voting machines

– Ambridge received a community development grant for $2 million

– Concerns raised about the lack of redundancy training among county personnel to serve in other roles should the need arise

– Warden reports county inmates donated 5,800 hours in 2018 helping to maintain park and courthouse grounds (note: Commissioners corrected this number with the media after the meeting to 4,515.)

– Financial Administrator will be in the county from Harrisburg to discuss the budget on March 13.

The weekly public meeting where official county business is discussed lasted approximately one hour.