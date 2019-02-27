WATCH: Commissioners Public Work Session For 2-27-2019

– Recreation & Tourism Director talks about the county is spending advertising dollars to promote local events and attractions
– Discussion of requests by citizens wanting to gather dead wood from the county’s public parks, commissioners consider the possibility of issuing permits
– Commissioners consider how to go about fixing the leaking courthouse roof. Total estimated costs stand at $380,000.00.
– Short discussion on how to pay for the new tasers approved for the Sheriff’s Office.
– Commissioners talk about the purchasing of new voting machines
– Ambridge received a community development grant for $2 million
– Concerns raised about the lack of redundancy training among county personnel to serve in other roles should the need arise
– Warden reports county inmates donated 5,800 hours in 2018 helping to maintain park and courthouse grounds (note: Commissioners corrected this number with the media after the meeting to 4,515.)
– Financial Administrator will be in the county from Harrisburg to discuss the budget on March 13.
The weekly public meeting where official county business is discussed lasted approximately one hour.
Reader Comments