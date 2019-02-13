WATCH: County Commissioners Public Work Session For 2-13-2019

By
Matthew LaComb
-
0

Topics of discussion included maintenance issues at the ice arena, county time card accountability, the Fallston bridge (a lengthy exchange), bond refinancing by Lincoln Park, and municipal development through the Orton Family Foundation.

BeaverCountian.com’s John Paul questioned the Board on a range of issues, including security of country-run public housing in Ambridge, personnel records in the sheriff’s office, public records requests, the Orton Foundation, and Chief Public Defender Paul Steff.

The weekly public meeting where official county business is discussed lasted approximately 1 hour, 14 minutes.

Matt is a BeaverCountian.com contributing photographer and videographer. When he doesn't have a camera in his hands, he's often conducting research projects for the site.

